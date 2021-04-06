Nightly closures scheduled for H-1 westbound lanes next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers heading west are advised to allow for extra travel time next week as crews work on pavement marking installations.

All lanes of the H-1 freeway westbound will be shut down between the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and the Keehi Interchange from Sunday, April 11, through Friday, April 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Joining onramps and offramps will also be closed, which includes the Dillingham Boulevard/Kamehameha Highway onramp and the Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18).

During closure hours, drivers heading west on the H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) and may continue west onto Nimitz Highway.

Three right lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Keehi Interchange and the Airport onramp. Two left lanes will remain open throughout this stretch, and there will be access to the Airport offramp (Exit 16).

Westbound drivers may enter the H-1 Freeway via the Nimitz Highway/Sand Island onramp at the Keehi Interchange.

Click here to view the full map of the closure.

First Responders, emergency vehicles and TheBus have been notified and will not be allowed through. All roadwork is weather permitting.