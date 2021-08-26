Nightly closures scheduled for 2 lanes between Kunia, Makakilo on H-1 westbound

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two lanes on the H-1 freeway westbound will be closed overnight between Kunia and Makakilo, according to the Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT).

The closure will begin on Sunday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 3, and take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

Both lanes will be closed between the Kunia interchange and Makakilo Drive overpass.

Officials reported the lanes will be closed due to grinding and striping work. At least one lane will be open for drivers at all times.