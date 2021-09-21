Nightly closures of Likelike Highway begin as crews work on lighting repairs in tunnel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Full closures of the Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction are scheduled this week during overnight hours.

Crews will be working on lighting repairs in the Wilson Tunnel.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Likelike Hwy. will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha St. and the H-3 Freeway every night from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday morning, Sept. 24. Motorists will be detoured to the Pali Hwy. and H-3 Freeway as alternate routes. TheBus and first responders will be allowed through.

Police will be on scene assisting with traffic control. There will also be signage posted throughout the area.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Work is expected to continue in October, weather permitting.