HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has announced that a new red-light safety camera at McCully and Algaroba streets will begin issuing warnings on Friday, April 14.

This new red-light camera makes the nineth of ten intersections identified for a new two-year pilot program that seeks to mitigate traffic accidents at intersections with a high volume of illegal traffic violations.

“The new camera at the McCully/Algaroba intersection will issue warnings for thirty days before being activated to issue citations,” said HIDOT.

HDOT said the penalty for running a red light in the City and County of Honolulu is usually $97; but sometimes, the citations can be as high as $200.

“A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red,” said HDOT.

Over the last five years, there have been 1,879 crashes statewide that have been caused by red-light running or disregard of traffic signals.

HDOT wants to remind all motorists on Oʻahu that running a red-light will be automatically enforced at the 10 Red-Light Safety Camera sites.

You can locate a complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found here.

The status of the 10 Red-Light Safety Camera sites as of April 10, 2023:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022 3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for citations 4/10/2023 3 S. King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street Live for warning 3/22/2023 3 S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street Live for warning 3/29/2023 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street Live for warning 4/14/23 A photo shows the Red-Light Safety Cameras that are located in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Hawai’i Department of Transportation)

So, as you make your way through Honolulu, keep in mind that when you drive with aloha, you will not have to worry about breaking red-light running laws.