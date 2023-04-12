HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has announced that a new red-light safety camera at McCully and Algaroba streets will begin issuing warnings on Friday, April 14.
This new red-light camera makes the nineth of ten intersections identified for a new two-year pilot program that seeks to mitigate traffic accidents at intersections with a high volume of illegal traffic violations.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
“The new camera at the McCully/Algaroba intersection will issue warnings for thirty days before being activated to issue citations,” said HIDOT.
HDOT said the penalty for running a red light in the City and County of Honolulu is usually $97; but sometimes, the citations can be as high as $200.
“A vehicle is considered in violation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-32 if it does not stop at the stop line when faced with a traffic signal that is steady red,” said HDOT.
Over the last five years, there have been 1,879 crashes statewide that have been caused by red-light running or disregard of traffic signals.
HDOT wants to remind all motorists on Oʻahu that running a red-light will be automatically enforced at the 10 Red-Light Safety Camera sites.
You can locate a complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found here.
The status of the 10 Red-Light Safety Camera sites as of April 10, 2023:
|Phase
|Intersection
|Status
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Pālama Street
|Live for citations 11/20/2022
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street
|Live for citations 12/12/2022
|2
|Vineyard Boulevard and Nuʻuanu Avenue
|Live for citations 1/6/2023
|2
|Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
|Live for citations 1/26/2022
|2
|Pali Highway and School Street
|Live for citations 1/28/2022
|3
|Likelike Highway and School Street
|Live for citations 4/10/2023
|3
|S. King Street and Ward Avenue
|3
|Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street
|Live for warning 3/22/2023
|3
|S. Beretania Street and Piʻikoi Street
|Live for warning 3/29/2023
|3
|McCully Street and Algaroba Street
|Live for warning 4/14/23
So, as you make your way through Honolulu, keep in mind that when you drive with aloha, you will not have to worry about breaking red-light running laws.