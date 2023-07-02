NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has released details on another motorcycle collision on Oʻahu.

On Friday, July 1, HPD said they responded to a 911 call in the Nānākuli area on Farrington Highway at 11:50 p.m.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section, they reported that a motorcycle and a motor vehicle collided.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway. While traveling, the 27-year-old male motorcyclist disregarded a red-light signal meant to stop the motorcycle for traffic purposes.

When he disregarded the stop light signal, he collided with a 28-year-old female motorist who was making a left turn.

HPD said that as a result of not following the traffic rules, the 27-year-old male motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.

He was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition; however, while at the hospital the motorcyclist’s status was changed to critical condition.

HPD said that the 27-year-old male motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the collision with the other vehicle.

They also said that the 28-year-old female motorist was transported to a local area hospital in good condition.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, June 30, HPD said that there was a serious hit-and-run motor vehicle collision in the area of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road in the Kalihi area.

In this incident, there was a moped involved.

HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section said that a 42-year-old male moped operator was traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway.

While traveling, he was struck from behind by an unknown motorist who has yet to be identified.

The unknown motorist, said HPD, continued eastbound on Nimitz Highway believed to be fleeing the scene of the collision.

As a result of the collision, the 42-year-old male who was not wearing a helmet was transported to a local area hospital in serious condition.

If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.