Naalehu street lights temporarily out during pole repairs

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Nine street lights on Mamalahoa Highway (Hwy 11) from Na`alehu Spur Road to Kukui Road will be temporarily out because a utility pole will be repaired.

The pole repair will be done from Wednesday, March 24, 2021, through Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The pole that is being repaired is located at the corner of Mamalahoa Highway (Hwy 11) and Na`alehu Spur Road.

Contact the traffic division at 961-8341 with any questions.

