HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a traffic accident on Thursday, March 3 around 6 a.m. on Pupukea Road at HI-83 Kamehameha Highway on the north shore.

HPD also reported an accident around the same time on the H-1 Freeway, eastbound, right before the Waiawa overpass.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or to use alternate routes.