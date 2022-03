HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a multiple vehicle collision near Hulinuu Place and Kaneke Street in Kaneohe.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 8 around 5:57 a.m. HPD also reported another multiple vehicle collision that happened earlier Tuesday morning around 5:28 a.m., on Hays Street near Anderson Avenue.

Honolulu police are investigating both scenes. Motorists are asked to expect delays and to drive with caution.