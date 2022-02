HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Feb. 16 a vehicle on H-1 Freeway, westbound flipped over on its side, after a multiple vehicle collision occurred in Waipahu at around 12 p.m.

Heavy traffic is expected and motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.

Honolulu police were on the scene. Lanes reopened around 1 p.m.