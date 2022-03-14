HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a multiple vehicle collision on HI-93 Farrington Highway, near the Waianae Boat Harbor.

The incident happened on Monday, March 14 around 5:13 a.m. A vehicle has been towed. At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

There was another accident reported by HPD on South Beretania Street near Isenberg Street in McCully.

The incident happened around 5:08 a.m. on Monday, March 14. There are no reports of any injuries and HPD is investigating the scene.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to expect delays.