Multiple lane closures, delays, detours expected on Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaua’i residents should expect delays and detours due to closures on sections of the Kōloa Road and Maluhia Road.

There will be lane closures on both roads between Monday, Aug. 9, and Friday, Aug. 13. Work on both the guardrail and shoulder lane will happen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On the makai side of the new Kōloa Road roundabout, a 24-hour closure will take place in order to complete its construction.

This closure will continue through Sunday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Southbound traffic headed toward Kōloa Town will be detoured to Ala Kalanikaumaka and Lopaka Paipa Boulevard. However, for northbound traffic, Ala Kalanikaumaka will be closed at Lopaka Paipa Boulevard. Those who wish to pass through will be directed to Lopaka Paipa Boulevard and Po‘ipū Road.

Left turns onto Ala Kalanikaumaka will also be permanently closed.

Traffic going west on Kōloa Road will be redirected to go through the mauka side of the roundabout.

A large portion of the roundabout’s construction is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Aug. 31, while the project is estimated to be fully completed on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Dates and times of these closures may change and will depend on weather, among other factors.