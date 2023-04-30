Two vehicles damaged following a crash along the H-1 Freeway in Kalihi, Hawaii on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on the H-1 Freeway in Kalihi on Sunday.

As police investigated, all westbound lanes of the freeway were closed off at the Likelike Highway off-ramp at around 8:20 p.m. However, roads have since been reopened

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the incident involved two vehicles and injured six patients who were treated at the scene.

EMS was told that a truck was pulled over on the side of the road and five of the patients involved were in front of the vehicle — possibly doing some type of repair.

A van had then struck the truck and a total of six patients were taken to the hospital all in serious condition.

The patients involved included a 51-year-old male, a 21-year-old female, a 20-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, and two men in their 20s.

The incident comes just as Oahu sees another deadly weekend on its roadways — taking the lives of other victims earlier in the day.