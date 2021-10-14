Motorists advised to avoid areas where 44 street trees will be planted in Downtown, Chinatown

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry will be planting 44 street trees over the next several days to revitalize the Downtown/Chinatown area. (Courtesy: Honolulu Dept. of Parks and Recreation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry will be planting 44 street trees over the next several days to revitalize the Downtown/Chinatown area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas indicated in the map below since crews will require either on-street parking or a lane of traffic to do their work.

Crews will plant Tulipwood, White Tecoma, Geometry, and Silver Trumpet trees that will stretch from the end of ‘A‘ala Place to Alakea Street. Work is scheduled to be completed by next week.