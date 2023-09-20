File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday night, according to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said they were called to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the male motorcyclist in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police are also responding and have closed off the Waipahu off-ramp to investigate.