HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is no secret that Oʻahu is having a difficult time with motor vehicle accidents. Over the last couple of years, these incidents have had an uptick in frequency.

In 11 weeks of 2023, Oʻahu has had five motor vehicle accidents involving motorcycles according Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Media Information page. Most have resulted in critical injuries and even death.

HPD said that on Saturday, March 18, another critical motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred around 11:12 p.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kona Iki Street.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section, a 26-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Kapiʻolani Boulevard.

Once at the intersection with Kona Iki Street, an unknown vehicle struck the motorcyclist then allegedly fled the scene.

HPD said they do not know the identity of the driver or the motor vehicle involved in the incident, but they do know that the person was traveling eastbound on Kapiʻolani Boulevard.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to sustain critical injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

The motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the incident, according to HPD.

As the incident is being investigated, HPD said that if anyone has any information on this incident to contact HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

In 2023, there have been hit-and-runs that have involved the death or critical injury of pedestrians, operators of motorized vehicles such as mopeds and motorcycles or operators of non-motorized vehicles such as bikes.