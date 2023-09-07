HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old male motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Kakaako on Thursday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Witness told police the motorcyclist was speeding on Kapiolani Boulevard when he was broadsided by a car attempting to turn into a private establishment.

As a result of that initial collision, the motorcyclist turned into oncoming traffic and was struck head-on by a 61-year-old male motorist.

The motorcyclist was then ejected off his bike and landed on the roadway. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This is the 38th Traffic Fatality on Oahu in 2023. At the same time during the year before, there were 35 traffic-related deaths.