Motorcyclist critically injured in collision near Aiea Access Road on-ramp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist was critically injured Sunday evening following a collision in Aiea. The incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. on the H-201 Freeway near the Aiea Access Road on-ramp.

Police reported that the 60-year-old motorcyclist was traveling east on the freeway when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan that was being driven by a 47-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist sustained severe leg injuries and was listed in critical condition after being taken to the hospital. Police said the he was a wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver and 24-year-old passenger of the sedan were not injured.

