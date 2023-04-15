The Honolulu Police Department seen blocking off roads as they investigate a motor vehicle collision in Waipio, Hawaii on April 15, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Waipio that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, they have closed off the Ka Uka off-ramp from the H-2 Freeway northbound direction.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 50-year-old male motorcycle rider had rear-ended a truck and sustained critical injuries.

After paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment at the scene before he was then taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating.