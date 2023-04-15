HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle collision in Waipio that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, they have closed off the Ka Uka off-ramp from the H-2 Freeway northbound direction.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 50-year-old male motorcycle rider had rear-ended a truck and sustained critical injuries.
After paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment at the scene before he was then taken to the hospital.
Police are investigating.