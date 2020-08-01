Car crash on Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei kills one, prompts road closure

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motor vehicle collision prompted a road closure in the Kapolei area on Friday, July 31.
This happened around 2:30 p.m.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of the crash. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the death of a man involved in the collision.
Details surrounding the incident are limited and it was not made clear to what caused the crash.
All northbound lanes on Kualakai Parkway are closed between Keahumoa Parkway and Hoomohala Street.
