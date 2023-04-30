HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a 25-year-old male motorcyclist is in critical condition after a motor vehicle incident on Sunday, April 30.

EMS reported that the incident was a single vehicle collision that involved the motorcycle hitting “an immovable object”.

EMS transported the 25-year-old motorcyclist to a local area hospital.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that a motor vehicle collision (MVC) has occurred on the west side.

They said that an MVC has closed down the lanes on Kunia Road and that the Exit 6A off ramp to Kunia Road is closed.

Police said that Farrington Highway is closed in the west-bound direction going into Kapolei.

HPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.

This comes on the heels of Oʻahu’s 22nd and 23rd traffic fatalities.

The 22nd fatality took place at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. According to the Honolulu Police Department, a fatal motor vehicle collision took place on Nimitz Highway in the Kalihi area.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported that a 70-year-old male pedestrian was crossing via the motorway’s crosswalk area.

This is when a 59-year-old male motorist who was traveling westbound onto Nimitz Highway collided with the pedestrian.

The 23rd fatality occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 on Kapolei Parkway in the Kapolei area.

HPD Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section said the crash was a fatal single motorcycle collision; and they reported that a 35-year-old adult male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Kapolei Parkway.

For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected onto the median.