HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a crash in Maili that sent a man to the hospital critical condition on Friday night.

Police said the incident involved a 38-year-old male motorist and an unidentified moped rider on Farrington Highway.

Officers were told that the moped rider was speeding down Farrington Highway with no headlights in the westbound direction. The 38-year-old then struck him as he was trying to make a left turn onto St. John’s Road from the eastbound lane.

Honolulu EMS arrived to take the moped rider to the hospital in critical condition.

Farrington Highway was closed in both directions while first responders were at the scene. The road has since been reopened.