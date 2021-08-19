Moanalua Road onramp to H-1 Eastbound to close 5 nights for 3 weeks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Moanalua Road onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be closed at night for pavement marking work, according to the Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT).

The closure will take place on Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day. Officials reported roadwork will last for three weeks beginning on Sunday, Aug. 29, until Friday, Oct. 1.

The left and right turn lanes on Moanalua Road to the onramp will be closed, HDOT reported.

Two right lanes on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Moanalua Road onramp and Kaahumanu Street overpass will also be closed.

People driving eastbound on Moanalua Road can take a right onto Kaahumanu Street, then turn left onto Kamehameha Highway. From there, drivers can enter the H-1 Freeway near the Halawa Interchange.