All lanes open on Moanalua Freeway after multiple car accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moanalua Freeway Eastbound lanes are opened by King Street and Ft. Shafter Off Ramp after a multiple vehicle accident.

The road closure was reported around 12:36 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. The lanes opening was announced just before 4 p.m.

Police say eastbound traffic was diverted onto the King Street/Ft.Shafter Off Ramp.

EMS officials say nine patients were treated. A 46-year-old woman was treated for facial injuries. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other eight were evaluated by EMS, and they did not want to be taken to an emergency room.

The Honolulu Fire Department says five vehicles were involved. HFD helped to clear the roadway from debris.