Middle Street reopened from Kamehameha Highway to King Street after traffic accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Middle Street reopened after it was closed from Kamehameha Hwy to King Street due to motor vehicle collision.

The road closure was announced around 11:10 a.m. The road reopened around 12:30 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department reports it extricated two people from a traffic accident at the intersection of Middle Street and King Street.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m.

HFD crews arrived to the scene were a pickup truck, car, and a commercial vehicle were involved in the accident.

The two people in the car were not injured, but HFD extricated them.

The people in the other cars got out on their own.

HFD reports an ambulance responded to the accident.

