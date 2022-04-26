WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works will close Menehune Road near the Waimea Swinging Bridge for three days in May.

The county said it will install a permanent tower to the swinging bridge and other components from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on May 4, May 5 and on May 6. The pedestrian access to the bridge will also be closed during the installation work.

Meanwhile, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources will open an alternate emergency access route from Waimea Canyon Drive, aka Panini Road, for first responders and residents only.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution.