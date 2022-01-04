Menehune Road closed near Waimea Swinging Bridge on Kauai due to landslide

Courtesy of County of Kauai’i

WAIMEA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Menehune Road near Waimea Swinging Bridge is closed, due to a landslide that occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to the County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works, there are no injuries reported. First responders are on the scene and affected residents are advised to avoid the area.

Local farmer Randy Uyehara lives in Waimea Valley and often checks the water ditch past the landslide on Menehune Road.

I actually was there yesterday morning. When I saw a few rocks pushed on the side of the road, I thought ‘oh boy’… It is so unstable.”

According to Uyehara, there are a few rocks that fall down the mountain from time to time, when it rains hard. However, he has never seen a landslide this drastic. He said the swing is also damaged and people live across the other side. He said the county or state has to fix that soon for the residents to get across.

There is not a timeframe on when the road will be reopened. However, on its Facebook page, Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) said the roadway is not passable due to large boulders blocking the way.

Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) is en route — some residents are experiencing power outages, according to KPD.

Beth Tokioka, communication manager of KIUC, said there are 58 residents without power. There is no estimated restoration time, however, Tokioka said for updates, go to the KIUC Facebook page.