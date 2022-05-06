HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple sections of Pi’ilani Highway remain closed after wet weather triggered flooding and landslides. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino provided an update Thursday night.

“Heavy rains still in Hana and east part of Maui County,” said Victorino. “We’ve experienced some major flooding, washouts and landslides that have damaged some of our county-maintained highways along the Auwahi wind farm and near Ulupalakua mile marker 19 and Kipahulu mile marker 39.”

Victorino added crews have been making significant progress in repairs and cleanups. They expect to open the road only to local traffic and emergency vehicles Friday afternoon.

“I ask all visitors and non-essential and non-residents to stay away,” said Victorino.

Those traveling from Hana should use Hana Highway by way of Paia, Haiku and Kula.

“You cannot come in from the back way right now,” said Victorino, “and it may be weeks, maybe even months, before we can really secure the travel between Central Maui and Kanaio, Kipahulu, and that back-end of Maui County.”

He thanked the crews for having to work in hazardous weather to get the roads fixed.