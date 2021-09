HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police said a portion of Kahekili Highway was closed due to a brush fire on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Officials said the closure was in effect from Piihana to Waiehu Beach roads.

The closure was first reported around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday