HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police closed a portion of Honoapiilani Highway due to a brush fire on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Police announced Honoapiilani Highway Wailuku-bound was closed between mile marker 7 to the Maalaea Road intersection heading toward Lahaina around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said contraflow of the roadway had begun by 3:01 p.m.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.