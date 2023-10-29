HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Medical Examiner Office announced that one of the men involved in a crash earlier in October has died.

The crash happened on North School Street on Wednesday, Oct. 4 when at around 10:50 p.m. two vehicles collided head-on.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 49-year-old male motorist and his passenger a 54-year-old male was attempting to make a left turn into a property when it struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite lane of traffic.

Police said the other vehicle was operated by 32-year-old male who was speeding. Following the crash, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The two other men were also taken to the hospital where the 49-year-old’s condition downgraded from serious condition to critical. His passenger arrived at the hospital in critical condition but unfortunately died from his injuries on Friday, Oct. 27.

This is the 44th Traffic Fatality on Oahu in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 38 traffic related deaths.

Police are investigating.