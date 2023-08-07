HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a crash in Aiea that killed a man on Monday.

While HPD responded to the incident, they closed off the H-1 Freeway eastbound direction near the Aiea off-ramp — however, the roadway has since been reopened.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the crash happened on the shoulder lane of the freeway around 5:30 p.m.

A bystander told first responders that the 46-year-old male victim was working on his car when a 56-year-old female driver veered off and rear-ended his parked vehicle.

Police said the impact pushed the man’s vehicle, striking him in the process.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Paramedics had also treated the female driver at the scene who later refused further treatment while in stable condition.

At this time speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.