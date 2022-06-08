HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single-vehicle collision that happened on Wednesday morning on H-1 Freeway, westbound, prior to the Kunia Road off-ramp in Waipahu, leaves one motorist in critical condition.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 8, at around 1:35 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, an unidentified male motorist was traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway when he veered right of the roadway and collided into the guardrail to the right of the freeway.

HPD said the male motorist then crossed three lanes of traffic, collided with the center guardrail and lost control before he was thrown onto the side of the roadway. He was taken to the nearest hospital.

Police said the motorist did not wear a seat belt at the time of the incident. Further investigation determined that speed appears to be a contributing factor, according to HPD. But it is unknown if the motorist was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Honolulu police are investigating.