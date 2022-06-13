HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Farrington Highway, between old Farrington Highway and Kualakai Parkway in Kapolei due to a single-vehicle collision.

The incident was reported on Monday, June 13, at around 8:17 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a single car collided into a rail pillar. EMS said a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Honolulu police are investigating the scene.