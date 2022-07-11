KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works said Maluhia Road, from Kaumuali’i Highway to Ala Kino’iki junction is scheduled to close for a community clean-up event on Saturday.

The event is scheduled for July 16, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the department, traffic will be diverted to Koloa Raod. The Oma’o road is a narrow residential road that is not intended to be used as a detour route and is not designed for high volumes of traffic or truck traffic.

The department said the cleanup is to prepare for the upcoming preparation of the “Koloa Plantation Days’ community event.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To participate in the cleanup, call Arryl Kaneshiro at 808-652-5216.