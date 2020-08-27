Maintenance work on Kaumualii Highway in Waimea to affect traffic

Traffic

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
kauai-island_115234

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maintenance work will be conducted on Kaumualii Highway at multiple locations in Waimea, which will start on Sept. 1.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The maintenance work will be performed on the westbound lane of Kaumualii Highway between Ola Road and Huakai Road.

It will take place at one area at a time from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

Maintenance work will be done to the sewer system in the area.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories