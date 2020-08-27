Maintenance work on Kaumualii Highway in Waimea to affect traffic

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maintenance work will be conducted on Kaumualii Highway at multiple locations in Waimea, which will start on Sept. 1.
The maintenance work will be performed on the westbound lane of Kaumualii Highway between Ola Road and Huakai Road.
It will take place at one area at a time from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.
Maintenance work will be done to the sewer system in the area.
