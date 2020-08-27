Maintenance work on Kaumualii Highway in Waimea to affect traffic

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maintenance work will be conducted on Kaumualii Highway at multiple locations in Waimea, which will start on Sept. 1.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The maintenance work will be performed on the westbound lane of Kaumualii Highway between Ola Road and Huakai Road.

It will take place at one area at a time from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

Maintenance work will be done to the sewer system in the area.

Latest Stories on KHON2