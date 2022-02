HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Feb. 22 a lane is closed on HI-99 Kamehameha Highway, both ways, from Waiawa Road to I-H201.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Also, the right-hand shoulder is closed on HI-61 Pali Highway, southbound, around Laimi Road. Both lanes are closed throughout the day due to maintenance work.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.