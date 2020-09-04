Maintenance scheduled for Kaumaualii Highway in Waimea

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maintenance work will be conducted on Kaumaualii Highway at various locations in Waimea.

It’ll happen on the westbound lane of Kaumualii Highway between Ola Road and Huakai Road.

It’ll take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the work area.

The closures are necessary to allow the Wastewater Management Division to perform maintenance work on the sewer system in the area.

