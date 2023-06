HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting Komo Mai Drive at Auhuhu Street in the Pearl City area.

According to Officials, a water main break has occurred necessitating the closure.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes when possible.

If approaching the area, then please use caution.