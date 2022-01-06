Mailihuna Road is scheduled to close on Jan. 10 to Jan. 14

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAPA’A, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works (DPW) and Grace Pacific LLC., announced on Thursday that a portion of Mailihuna Road, behind Kapa’a High School’s field, will be closed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14,

According to DPW, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sidewalk construction and roadway excavation.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Motorists may use a temporary traffic detour route that will be available through Kolohala Road and Hau’a’ala Road.

Since the detour road is narrow and near the homes of residents, DPW is asking motorists to drive with caution, expect delays and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 13 2022 09:34 pm