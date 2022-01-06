Mailihuna Road is scheduled to close on Jan. 10 to Jan. 14

KAPA’A, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works (DPW) and Grace Pacific LLC., announced on Thursday that a portion of Mailihuna Road, behind Kapa’a High School’s field, will be closed from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14,

According to DPW, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sidewalk construction and roadway excavation.

Motorists may use a temporary traffic detour route that will be available through Kolohala Road and Hau’a’ala Road.



Since the detour road is narrow and near the homes of residents, DPW is asking motorists to drive with caution, expect delays and use alternate routes.