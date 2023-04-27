HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A film shoot for “Lilo and Stitch” is coming to the Hawaiʻi Kai neighborhood.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation has announced that Kalanianaʻole Highway will be closed for filming on Monday, May 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to DOT, traffic will be closed in both directions from Hanauma Bay to Sandy Beach.

They have asked motorists to update and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

DOT also wants residents and visitors to know that beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, any vehicles that are parked on the shoulder and at Lanai Lookout parking lot will be cleared. Facilities will remain closed throughout the film shoot.

Also, Hawaiʻi Kai Lookout will be used as a staging area from 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 through 8 p.m. on the following Monday.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but please realize that the State of Hawaiʻi is nearly becoming the ‘Hollywood of the Pacific’ with high-paying jobs and featuring our great local talent,” expressed Rep. Gene Ward.

According to Rep. Ward, although revenues for films and TV produced here in Hawaiʻi have not reached $1 billion, the industry is growing at a significant pace.

He said that Hawaiʻi continues to fall behind film production revenue produced in states such as Georgia and Kentucky.

“If we had a new film studio instead of the small old one at Diamond Head and a few other tax credit adjustments, we could become number one in the nation and top a billion dollars in revenues per year,” pronounced Rep. Ward.

Rep. Ward believes that developing the film industry in the islands is “low-hanging fruit” that can diversify Hawaiʻi’s economy.

“With an increase in the number of A.L.I.C.E (Asset Limited Income Challenged Earners) families to now over 50% of our families in Hawaiʻi, I am very concerned we’re not paying enough attention to lowering the cost of living and creating more high paying jobs like the film industry offers,” said Rep. Ward.

Rep. Ward did want to pass along his gratefulness for residents’ patience.

“Again, your patience is appreciated for this 24-hour episode in our beautiful community; and because of its beauty, the filmmakers chose to feature us again to the rest of the world,” concluded Rep. Ward.