HNL City bus and pedestrian collision on Liliha Street, road is closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced the road closure of Liliha Street in both directions between Judd Street and Kunawai lane on Wednesday morning, due a pedestrian being hit by a City bus.
The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported a female, between the age of 55 to 60 years old to the nearest hospital at approximately 6:00 a.m. She is in critical condition.
Honolulu police are investigating the scene and all motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8