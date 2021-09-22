HNL City bus and pedestrian collision on Liliha Street, road is closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department announced the road closure of Liliha Street in both directions between Judd Street and Kunawai lane on Wednesday morning, due a pedestrian being hit by a City bus.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported a female, between the age of 55 to 60 years old to the nearest hospital at approximately 6:00 a.m. She is in critical condition.

Honolulu police are investigating the scene and all motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

