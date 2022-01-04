LikeLike Highway will be closed overnight until Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is closing LikeLike Highway near the Honolulu-bound direction between the offramp to Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnels — Jan. 4 to Jan. 7 — from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

HDOT said it will be applying preservation treatments to pavement joints. Only first responders and TheBus will be allowed through the work zone.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.