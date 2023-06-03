Motor vehicles drive on Likelike Highway in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced an impending road closure.

The road closure is impacting Likelike Highway.

On Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m., Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction will be fully closed.

The highway will reopen on Monday, June 5 at 5 a.m.

The closure, according to officials, is so road work crews can perform emergency remedial work.

Senator Jarrett Keohokalole said this includes addressing flooding issues near Wilson Tunnel and areas along the highway.

Officials indicated that if the work is completed earlier than expected, then the roadway will open back up fully at the time of completion.

Officials are asking motorists who are traveling in the Honolulu-bound direction are advised to use the H-3 Freeway or the Pali Highway as alternate routes.