HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Likelike HIghway townbound is closed from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

The closure lasts overnight, and it ends Saturday, March 26 at 7 a.m., according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Crews will clean and repair the tunnel. An inspection of the tunnel will also be done.

The Pali Highway and H-3 Freeway are open.

TheBus will not be allowed to go on the Likelike.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the closure.