HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Gas company reported a lane closure on the left lane close to Kinau Street off-ramp on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hawaii Gas crews will be repairing a gas pipeline in the area. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.