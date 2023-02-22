HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers met to announce traffic safety improvements after a recent string of deadly crashes on Oahu roads.

House Speaker Scott Saiki, Mayor Blangiardi and other officials met at McKinley High School, just next to where a student died last week, while crossing Kapiolani Blvd.

Sixteen-year-old Sara Yara and another girl were struck on Kapiolani Boulevard by Kamakee Street, on Feb. 15, when a pickup truck ran them over. Police believe the driver was speeding and ran the red light, and the two girls were in a marked crosswalk.

The suspect turned himself in Thursday night, Feb. 16; but police released him pending further investigation. Sara’s mother said it’s frustrating knowing the suspect is still out there but prefers not to dwell on the negative.

“That’s not what my daughter would have wanted. My daughter wants me to think of the positive and the outcome beyond what the circumstances are right now. I have enough people out there that’s angry about it. I don’t need to be angry,” said Chevy Sanatian, Sara’s mother.

Speaker Saiki said that the state DOT will implement several changes in the next 30 days.

Elevated crosswalks will be put in place on Pensacola Street between King Street and Kapiolani, similar to what is on Pali Hwy.

An elevated crosswalk will also be constructed at the Kamakee and Kapiolani intersection, along with a red light camera.

The DOT will also conduct an engineering study to determine how they could place a left turn signal at the same intersection.