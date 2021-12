HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i (COK) issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday, Dec. 21, which said Lauoho Road near Lawa’i Cannery is closed due to a fallen tree.

COK Utility and Roads Division crews are on the scene. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and to check COK’s Facebook for updates.