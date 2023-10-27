HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a 12-inch water main break in Manoa on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Crews responded to the scene at around 4:50 a.m. and as they make repairs a portion of Woodlawn Drive is closed in both directions.

BWS said the road is closed between Manoa Public Library and Marketplace.

As a result of the water main break, Manoa Marketplace said several tenants have closed for the day but Safeway remains unaffected.