An area blocked off on the side of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula after the ground beneath a sewage truck collapsed on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews are responding to a road incident that created some traffic for the community between the Hauula and Punaluu area on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Initially, the City said there was a landslide but police later confirmed that the shoulder of the road had collapsed beneath a sewage truck in the area.

An area blocked off on the side of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula after the ground beneath a sewage truck collapsed on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

A portion of Kamehameha Highway was closed but after crews realized the issue was only on the shoulder of the road, they reopened the highway.