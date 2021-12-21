Lanikai parking restrictions to go in effect during 3-day holiday weekends

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lanikai neighborhood 2_98140

FILE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parking in Lanikai will be restricted during Christmas and New Year’s weekends in an effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline.

The parking restrictions will be implemented on Friday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Dec. 26, and on Friday, Dec. 31, to Sunday, Jan. 2, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) says parking will be restricted on all streets, shoulders and cross-streets connecting Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives.

See the map below:

(Courtesy: DTS)

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Signs will be placed on affected streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
December 29 2021 02:59 am