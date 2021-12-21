Lanikai parking restrictions to go in effect during 3-day holiday weekends

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parking in Lanikai will be restricted during Christmas and New Year’s weekends in an effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline.

The parking restrictions will be implemented on Friday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Dec. 26, and on Friday, Dec. 31, to Sunday, Jan. 2, between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) says parking will be restricted on all streets, shoulders and cross-streets connecting Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa Drives .

See the map below:

(Courtesy: DTS)

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Signs will be placed on affected streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the restrictions.